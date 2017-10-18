YogaWorks Acquires Pure Om's Washington, DC, Studios

YogaWorks Inc., Culver City, California, announced on Oct. 13 it acquired Pure Om's two yoga studios in Fairfax, Virginia, and Bethesda, Maryland, bringing its total studio count in the Washington, DC, area to 13.

The Pure Om announcement comes on the heels of a disappointing second fiscal quarter for YogaWorks, in which the company reported a $4.4 million net loss. Since the company went public in August, YogaWorks executives have vowed to grow the business' value through acquisitions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pure Om students, teachers and staff to the YogaWorks family as we continue to grow our presence on the East Coast and expand our studio options in the Washington, DC, metro area,” YogaWorks CEO Rosanna McCollough said in a media release. “The diversity of Pure Om’s classes will be a great addition to YogaWorks as we strive to offer a diverse range of classes to meet the needs of a variety of abilities and preferences. We encourage people to try different styles of yoga to reduce some stress in our off-the-grid environment where breathing centers the mind and the body.”

Though the studios will be rebranded, YogaWorks "remains committed to maintaining Pure Om’s programming and operations," the release said. Current employees will be retained, and Pure Om’s classes and workshops will continue as previously scheduled. Pure Om was founded in 2011 by Siri Om and Hargobind Khalsa.

“Partnering with YogaWorks is an unbelievably exciting step in Pure Om’s journey and validates all of the hard work we’ve put into our studios and practice over the past six years,” Khalsa said in the release. “YogaWorks brings decades of experience, a strong management team and limitless possibilities for our teachers and students to continue to grow, heal, connect and find joy through yoga. We know an amazing future awaits as our communities come together as one."

YogaWorks operates 55 studios across seven U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, DC.