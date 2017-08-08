WoW Work Out World Rebrands as Jersey Strong

Twenty-five years after its founding, WoW Work Out World, Wall, New Jersey, has changed its name to Jersey Strong, the fitness company announced Aug. 2.

The name change will mean a branding overhaul that will include new equipment and interior gym designs, according to a media release from the company. Membership plans and pricing will stay the same.

“I’m extremely excited because this announcement represents why we do what we do,” CEO Stephen S. Roma said in the release. “Why we get up in the morning and why our business even matters in the first place. We believe so much in keeping Jersey Strong that we’ve actually decided to change our name to it. Yes, we're a gym. … But it’s so much more than that.”

WoW began using the tagline “Jersey Strong” more than 10 years ago, Roma said in a video announcement. In the wake of 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, the company renamed its charity organization to the Jersey Strong Foundation.

Roma and his family have lived in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, for more than 25 years and were affected by the superstorm, like so many WoW members, he told Club Industry. “Jersey Strong” became a local rallying cry and, eventually, the catalyst to re-invent the brand to better reflect the community.

“No matter what your hometown or exit number is—we stand with you,” WoW founder Mary Roma said in the release. “We endure and conquer together. We help build and rebuild our communities. Because to us, they are family and our greatest source of pride. We believe everyone can feel strong and that we are strongest when we work together.”

Kick-off specials for members and non-members will be offered through Aug. 15 at Jersey Strong’s 11 locations.

In the release, Roma also announced that Fulfill (formerly The FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties) will be the brand’s new community partner. So far, the Jersey Strong Foundation has donated $185,000 to Fulfill, providing more than 550,000 meals to families in need.