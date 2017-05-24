World Gym Will Open First Corporate Facility near San Antonio's Ingram Park Mall

World Gym International, Los Angeles, will open a corporate-owned health club near the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio, Texas, sometime this summer, the company announced Tuesday. It will be the company's first corporate-owned facility since its former Marina del Rey, California, location.

“When my family acquired World Gym in 2009, our goal was to grow the brand via both franchised and corporate gyms," World Gym Director Leo Cammilleri said in a media release provided to Club Industry. "Over the last few years, we have grown our franchising business internationally and strengthened our franchised gyms in the United States. Now we’re ready to aggressively start opening corporate-owned gyms."

The 25,000-square-foot, full-service facility will be located at 6727 NW Loop 410 in San Antonio. Amenities include tanning, hydro massage, exclusive women's and kids' areas, and an indoor-outdoor small group training space. Classes in yoga, Zumba, Bodypump and World Gym's new small-group training program, World Gym Athletics, will also be offered.

“With the World Gym Athletics program, World Gym Ingram Park will not only offer a full-service gym but also small group training that can’t be found elsewhere in the area,” Bill Windscheif, vice president of business development and gym operations at World Gym, said in the release.

The company plans to hire people for about 50 jobs at the facility.

Membership presales will begin by the end of May, the release said. The gym will be open 24 hours a day during the week and open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

World Gym currently operates more than 200 franchised locations in 20 countries. It announced in February that it plans to open 30 franchised clubs internationally by summer.