world-gym-770.jpg Photo courtesy World Gym.
World Gym CEO Guy Cammilleri has credited the franchising program's growth to an active peer network and strong brand marketing.
News

World Gym To Open Nine International Clubs Across Multiple Continents

The company is on track to open 30 new international gyms by summer, with a focus on Asian markets.

World Gym International, Los Angeles, on Tuesday announced the company has signed deals to open nine new international gyms in the first quarter of 2017.

The new gyms will be located in Maroochydore, Australia; Morlanwelz, Belgium; Calgary, Canada; Alexandria, Egypt; Nasr City, Egypt; Cologne, Germany; Meinerzhagen, Germany; Sidon, Lebanon; and Hsinchu Zhubei, Taiwan.

“Every year we are increasing the number of countries where World Gym operates, all while strengthening our business in the United States," World Gym CEO Guy Cammilleri said in a media release. "Today, World Gym is more global than ever. Europe and the Middle East continue to be areas where we see a lot of growth potential.”

The new gym sites will include a mix of new construction and conversions of pre-existing structures, the release said.

In February, Cammilleri announced the company is on track to open 30 new international gyms by summer with a focus on Asia. He has credited the franchising program's recent growth to an active peer network and strong brand marketing.

World Gym's new small-group training program, World Gym Athletics, is being made available at its new international gyms, the release said. Each gym to feature the program has reportedly tracked increases in revenue and member retention.

World Gym currently operates more than 200 franchised locations in 20 countries.

