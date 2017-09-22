World Gym Celebrates New Group Training Program at Annual Convention

World Gym International, Los Angeles, gathered 200 of its associates in Las Vegas for the annual World Gym International Convention, Sept. 6-9 at the Mirage Hotel & Casino.

Company franchisees and associates from 11 countries, including Egypt, Mexico and Brazil, were represented. The event's theme was "Made of Iron," a nod to World Gym's renewed focus on the barbell, an integral piece of equipment in its small-group training program, World Gym Athletics.

The convention celebrated new company initiatives, such as the launch of World Gym Athletics, the new WorldGym.com, a new brand app and a new 25,000-square-foot corporate-owned gym in San Antonio, Texas.

The event featured an awards gala, a keynote presentation from speaker and trainer Boaz Rauchwerger and a trade show that counted Precor, Matrix and ABC Financial among its exhibitors.

“I look forward to the convention every year, which really feels more like a family reunion,” World Gym CEO Guy Cammilleri said in a media release. “Our global network comes to the convention to train together, learn together, support each other, share ideas and help each other improve our businesses. This year’s convention was our most successful yet.”

World Gym Athletics was a focal point of the convention. The training program, developed and launched earlier this year, has since certified more than 300 trainers at dozens of World Gym facilities. According to the release, every gym that has implemented the program has seen a "dramatic increase" in personal training revenue and retention.

Next year's convention will be held Sept. 5-7 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

World Gym operates more than 200 facilities in 22 countries. Recently, the company has focused on international growth, following through on a plan to open 30 new international gyms by summer's end, specifically in Asian markets. Cammilleri has credited the franchising program's global success to World Gym's active peer network and strong brand marketing.