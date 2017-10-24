Menu
Wexer Mobile Photo courtesy Wexer.
The purchase of CFL gives Wexer sole control of its Wexer Mobile app, and positions Wexer as one-stop shop for digital fitness, according to the company.
News

Wexer Acquires Connected Fitness Labs

Wexer's acquisition of the application development company gives Wexer sole control of the Wexer Mobile.

Wexer, London, has purchased mobile app development company Connected Fitness Labs (CFL), the company announced on Oct. 24.

Wexer, a provider of digital fitness technology to more than 30 countries, said its move was further evidence of its strong growth ambitions, consolidating its position as a one-stop shop for health club operators seeking digital fitness solutions to future-proof their businesses.

CFL, which also is based in London and was previously a standalone subsidiary of UK-based health club brand Fitness First, initially entered into a partnership agreement with Wexer in May 2016 to create a B2B mobile fitness app for club groups. The app was called Wexer Mobile.

The app has already been introduced by brands such as Fitness First Asia, which has used it to create digital memberships — a strategy that has allowed it both to enhance its service to existing members, giving 24/7 access to quality-controlled fitness content and expertise, and to grow revenue by reaching out to new audiences and new markets.

The acquisition of CFL will now enable Wexer to take sole control of the Wexer Mobile app, fully integrating it into its digital fitness solution – a solution that already spans virtual classes (Wexer Virtual), gym floor training (Wexer Trainer), live streaming (Wexer Broadband) and tracking of virtual participation (Wexer Count), as well as the app.

“Bringing CFL under the Wexer umbrella allows us to become a true one-stop shop for digital fitness,” said Paul Bowman, CEO of Wexer. “It represents a new opportunity for operators to bring together all the facets of their offering into one seamless digital experience, broadening the reach and scope of their brands and helping them stay relevant in a rapidly evolving digital market.”

“It also allows us to take full control of the app’s evolution, paving the way for exciting new developments and allowing us to continually refine and enhance the service as the virtual fitness market evolves.”

App clients will now have access to the full Wexer service, including account management, marketing and industry leading tech support.

Speaking on behalf of Fitness First, Oren Peleg, the Group CEO, said: “To date, we have successfully worked with Wexer to develop an integrated market-leading digital solution for club operators. But single ownership of this product is the way forward to continue to drive innovation and accelerate distribution. We wish Wexer all the best in transforming the digital fitness industry.”

The integration of the two companies will take place over the next few weeks.

“Our clients will continue to receive the same high-quality service they have come to expect,” Bowman said. “But we now also have a significant opportunity to accelerate Wexer’s growth, and with it, help more operators around the world to harness the power of digital fitness to future-proof their businesses.”

TAGS: Vendors
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Joseph Luongo, WellBiz Brands
WellBiz Brands Appoints Executive Director after Departure of Jeff Jervik
Oct 25, 2017
Life Time Fitness
Life Time Fitness Reaches $940,000 Settlement with Trainers In Wages Lawsuit
Oct 25, 2017
bayclubcosv-595.jpg
Harman Fitness Acquires Former Thousand Oaks Bay Club
Oct 24, 2017
youfit-770.jpg
Youfit Health Clubs Expands with Seven Clubs in Florida and Phoenix Markets
Oct 20, 2017