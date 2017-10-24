WellBiz Brands Appoints Executive Director after Departure of Jeff Jervik

WellBiz Brands Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colorado, named Joseph Luongo as its executive chairman on Oct. 24 after Jeff Jervik resigned as president and chairman, the company announced. Jervik had served in that capacity since 2008. No reason was given for his departure.

WellBiz Brands manages more than 400 locations involving three franchised health and wellness brands: Fitness Together, FIT36 and Elements Massage.

“Bringing Joe to an already thriving organization is the start of an exciting era,” said Jeremy Morgan, CEO of Elements Massage. “The experience Joe has with high-growth brands will help us capitalize on the strong foundation that is already in place.”

Luongo has 25 years of experience in the franchise industry, most recently serving as a fitness and wellness industry consultant. Previously, Luongo was chief operating officer for Massage Envy. Luongo has also held leadership roles with Pizza Hut, Peter Piper Pizza, FedEx Kinko’s and Starbucks. Luongo was a C-130 navigator and captain in the United States Air Force. He received his bachelor of business administration in finance from Iona College in New York, has a master’s degree in operations management from the University of Arkansas and has completed Harvard University’s Advanced Management Program.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the WellBiz Brands team,” Luongo said. “The portfolio of brands are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing health and wellness movement in the United States.”

Fitness Together is a personal training brand that started franchising in 1996 and now has 150 locations. FIT36 first opened in 2014 and has doubled the number of open studios this year. Its first studio in the Seattle market is scheduled to open before year’s end, according to the release. Elements Massage is a massage therapy brand with approximately 240 locations in the United States and Canada.