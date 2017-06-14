SoulCycle Opens Third Brooklyn Studio in Park Slope; CycleBar Opens in Aspen; Blackburn College Adds Fitness Center

SoulCycle’s latest Brooklyn, New York, studio will open in the Park Slope neighborhood this Thursday, according to New York Business Journal. The 3,188-square-foot site will feature 55 bikes and an apparel shop. SoulCycle also has studios in Brooklyn Heights and Williamsburg, New York.

CycleBar Aspen, Aspen, Colorado, opened this past weekend, according to the Aspen Times. The owners said they hope to fill a niche after the closure of SoulCycle’s temporary pop-up studio in Aspen, which shuttered after the winter season. The CycleBar chain has studios in Boston and throughout Colorado.

Blackburn College, Carlinville, Illinois, recently opened a new fitness center inside its Woodward Center, The Telegraph reported. The 6,000-square-foot space features areas for strength training, cardio and group classes. College executives intend for the community-oriented facility to serve as a second student center.

I WILL Fitness & Training, Jamestown, North Dakota, opened its group-exercise-centric health club June 1, according to the Jamestown Sun. The minimal club features little equipment in lieu of focusing on instructor-led, cardio-based classes, such as PiYo, Zumba and high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

The Harold and Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson, Tarrytown, New York, officially opened this week, after a June 7 ribbon-cutting ceremony, The New York Jewish Week reported. The $6.5 million, 75,000-square-foot facility is the first Jewish Community Center to be built in the area in more than 40 years, the report said. Planned additions to site include a cafe, auditorium, music suites and administrative offices.

Developers broke ground on a new YMCA last week in Gothenburg, Nebraska, NBC 2 reported. The $4.9 million facility will span 31,500 square feet and feature an indoor gymnasium, swimming pool and equipment room.

Sixel’s Circuit Fit, Minocqua, Wisconsin, opened its 30-minute fitness concept facility earlier this month, WJFW reported. The club also offers mixed-martial arts and self-defense classes.

