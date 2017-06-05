In-Shape Health Clubs Restructures, Names New COO

In-Shape Health Clubs, Stockton, California, has named Francesca Schuler as its chief operations officer and has promoted three other employees as part of a restructuring, according to a news release from the company.

Schuler, who most recently served as the company's chief marketing officer, will focus on the member experience inside and outside the clubs by integrating marketing and operations into one team.

In-Shape CEO Rich Nelsen said that he sees an opportunity to unify two separate functions to create a seamless organization with one common goal – to deliver the experience that In-Shape promises to its members.

“We continuously innovate to create an industry-leading club model and a platform for growth,” Nelsen said. “This strategic change will help us create an organization that’s better aligned to support our vision of a member-centric, fitness-focused company. One that will inspire our communities to live healthy and happy.”

In her new role, Schuler will manage member experience in more than 70 clubs throughout California. This will include all club teams, operation services, sales, marketing, corporate partnerships and learning and development.

“Ms. Schuler is a strong, motivating leader who drives results while inspiring her team to be the best they can be,” Nelsen said. “She is the perfect person to take In-Shape to the next level as we continue to transform our communities.”

In addition to Schuler’s promotion, In-Shape announced the promotion of Kris Mulkey to vice president of marketing. Mulkey has more than 20 years of marketing experience building brands in multi-unit companies. Most recently, she led In-Shape’s corporate partnership program.

“Ms. Mulkey’s passion for our business, deep experience in building brands in innovative ways, and success building our corporate partnerships program will take the marketing team in a new and exciting direction so we can continue to motivate our communities to stay healthy, fit and happy,” Schuler said.

George Bishop will transition from In-Shape’s area vice president to a newly created role as vice president of operations learning and development. Bishop will be responsible for leadership development and training for all the field and club team members.

“Our goal at In-Shape is to make every member’s day better," Schuler said in the release. "To do that, we need to invest in our people and put them first. George is a seasoned operations leader and, in this critical role, will provide the right expertise and focus to build the team of the future.”

Rounding out In-Shape’s restructure is the promotion of Kris Johnson to vice president of personal training. He will now be responsible for In-Shape’s personal training team and programs.

“Mr. Johnson’s leadership will enable In-Shape to innovate our personal training offering to help members reach their goals, with a world class, one-on-one experience,” Nelsen said.

Nelsen himself is new to the company, having joined it in December 2016 after 30 years in other industries, including time as an executive at Starbucks, Taco Bell and Clark Convenience Stores.

Nelsen replaced Paul Rothbard as CEO. Rothbard, who founded the company in 1981, remains as a board member and as an owner of the company, which today has 70 health clubs in California.