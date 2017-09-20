Menu
rng-770.jpg Image courtesy River North Gym.
The original River North Gym opened in 2011 inside Chicago's Merchandise Mart. The new Chicago Avenue club will be its second location.
News

River North Gym to Open in Old DavidBartonGym Space in Chicago

The 27,000-square-foot former DavidBartonGym will feature more than 45 group exercise classes weekly when it opens later this year as the second location for Chicago brand River North Gym.

River North Gym, Chicago, announced it will open a second location inside DavidBartonGym's former Chicago club space on West Chicago Avenue by the end of 2017.

"Severe competitive pressures" prompted DavidBartonGym owner Club Ventures Investments LLC to close its eight clubs in December 2016. Club Ventures filed for bankruptcy, according to the release, and its assets were undergoing lliquidation when the 600 W. Chicago Ave. site was acquired by River North Gym owner Bernie LeCocq.

"Once complete, the updated space will emphasize the natural light and incredible river views unique to this location, and feature new equipment and a variety of classes similar to boutique fitness providers but within a full-service gym,”  LeCocq said in a media release provided to Club Industry.

The 27,000-square-foot club will feature more than 45 group exercise classes weekly, including Les Mills' BODYPUMP, Beachbody's Insanity, Turbo Kick and PiYo, as well as Zumba and barre, according to its website.

The original River North Gym opened in 2011 inside Chicago's Merchandise Mart (222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 951).

TAGS: Commercial Clubs
