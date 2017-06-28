Retro Fitness Hires Former Starbucks Executive Mike Rogers as First Chief Operations Officer

Retro Fitness, Colts Neck, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that former Starbucks executive Mike Rogers has been hired as the company's first chief operations officer.

In a media release issued by Retro Fitness, Rogers was lauded as a strategic leader with a proven track record of "grow[ing] organizations from mid-sized start-up to national brand presence."

“We’re thrilled to add another tremendously talented individual to our team that is passionate about moving our brand forward,” Retro Fitness CEO Eric Casaburi said in the release. “Retro Fitness is poised for growth and innovation. Mike Rogers is a strategic hire that will ensure we are producing real results. I know he will impact our future story immensely.”

In his new role, Rogers is tasked with "realigning Retro Fitness’ resources and assets for future growth," the release said. In addition to overseeing company operations, Rogers will also "enhance business growth efforts in order to unleash disciplined innovation and encourage long-term stability."

Rogers held several positions with Starbucks over a period of 20 years, specializing in retail leadership, product development and enterprise project management. Most recently, he was director of license store operations.

"Rogers is an expert at building customer and shareholding value through assembling world-class teams in both corporate and franchise consultant models," the release said.

He has a bachelor's degree in Hotel Restaurant Management from Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana.

Rogers' appointment marks at least the second time in the last year that a prominent fitness company has hired a former Starbucks executive. Last October, In-Shape Health Clubs hired Rich Nelsen as its new CEO.

Retro Fitness currently operates more than150 clubs across 16 states. The company opened 14 new gyms and signed development agreements for 20 more in 2016. Casaburi is aiming for the company to operate 250 clubs by 2019.