Property Briefs: Houston City Club Will Close; University of Wisconsin-Madison Eyes $96.5 Million Rec Center

Houston City Club is set to close June 12, which will result in 128 layoffs, according to Chron. The club at 1 City Club Dr. in Greenway Plaza is being replaced by Life Time Fitness, which signed a 20-year lease to take over the space.

Plans for a $96.5 million, 250,000-square-foot building has been approved by the Wisconsin Building Commission to replace the Southeast Recreation Facility at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according the The Daily Reporter. The rec facility will have a gym with nine basketball courts, an indoor track, racquetball courts and a 50-meter-long pool.

Life Time Athletic is opening its third location in Charlotte, North Carolina, this fall, The Charlotte Observer reported. The two-story, 200,000-square-foot facility will include an aquatic complex, tennis courts, two full-sized basketball courts, cardio and strength equipment, and group exercise studios. It will be located at 11220 Golf Links Dr.

In Shape Fitness has taken over Vaughan Fitness Center, according to The Selma Times Journal, and will serve as the new hub of In Shape Fitness. It was purchased by David Johnson, the owner of In Shape Fitness, and Julius Talton, who is co-owner of the property.

Macon Health Club, Macon, Georgia, has closed among litigation with its current site operator, The Medical Center, Navicent Health, according to The Telegraph. The Medical Center planned to close the facility last year and has asked a judge to decide whether it is bound by terms of a 1991 agreement when it took over operations from the Macon Health Center. This agreement gave Macon Health Club the option to lease the facility if the hospital chose to close it before Dec. 13, 2020.

The YMCA of Lincoln, Nebraska has opened its newest location, The Copple Family YMCA, a 56,000-square-foot facility at 8700 Yankee Woods Dr., Suite B., according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

The Ferguson Family YMCA in downtown Green Bay, Wisconsin, has completed a $13-million renovation, according to wbay.com. The work began a year ago on the downtown YMCA, which was originally built in 1924. The building features a three-story atrium and a glass wall in the fitness center.



The YMCA of the Triangle in Raleigh, North Carolina, will open a facility this year downtown at the Wachovia building at 227 Fayetteville St. Wunc.org reported. The facility will include a fitness and wellness center.

Construction of a recreation center on Joliet's east side in Illinois will resume this August, according to the Joliet Park District Board of Commissioners. The Bugle Newspapers reported that the $7.5 million project for the 30,677-square-foot facility was delayed due to administrative changes, traffic concerns and issues of a floodplain. Completion is slated for September 2018.

