Orangetheory Fitness Signs 1,000th U.S. Franchise Development Agreement

Orangetheory Fitness, Boca Raton, Florida, has signed its 1,000th franchise development agreement for the United States, the company announced on Wednesday. The company also reported a 108 percent increase in system-wide sales and a 19.3 percent increase in same-store sales for 2016.

The announcement did not include revenue figures, but last year, Orangetheory ranked No. 28 on Club Industry's 2016 Top 100 Clubs list with 2015 revenue from corporate-owned facilities and franchisee fees at $47.53 million. The Top 100 Clubs list for this year won't be released until early August, but Orangetheory Fitness has submitted its form for this year's list, reporting 2016 revenue from corporate-owned facilities and franchisee fees of $93.37 million. This year for the first time, Club Industry also asked for full franchise revenue, including revenue from all franchisees. For that number, Orangetheory reported $451 million for 2016.

The 1,000th studio will open later this year in Modesto, California, by new franchisee and triathlete Karin Neal. Neal was first introduced to Orangetheory Fitness by her daughter, and Neal later became a certified Orangetheory Fitness coach.

Dave Long, co-founder and chief executive officer of Orangetheory Fitness, said in a media release: "The rate at which Orangetheory Fitness has grown since launching in 2010 has far surpassed our wildest expectations. Signing our 1,000th franchise agreement for the U.S. is a huge deal and speaks volumes about Orangetheory’s impact on people’s lives all around the world."

Long also said that the company has 1,230 agreements signed worldwide.

"Our success and unprecedented franchise growth is largely due to our passionate network of franchisees," he said. "With their help and commitment, we are transcending the fitness category as a global brand backed by science, innovation and proven results.”

Orangetheory Fitness launched its first studio in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in March 2010 and now has more than 630 studios open in 45 states and 13 countries. The fitness franchise is on track to have 900 open studios in 2017, according to the company.