NBA Player Jeff Teague held a soft open on Aug. 20 for his new facility, which he owns with his family. The grand opening will be Sept. 9.
NBA All-Star Jeff Teague Opens The Factory Fitness Facility in Indianapolis

Jeff Teague and his family opened a 33,500-square-foot, multi-use facility that offers specialized basketball skills training programs that cater to all ages and skill levels.

On Aug. 20, former Indiana Pacer Jeff Teague and his family held a soft opening of a 33,500-square-foot fitness and training facility in their hometown of Indianapolis, according to a report by the Indianapolis Business Journal.

The Factory, located at 6331 Crawfordsville Road, features three full-sized basketball and volleyball courts, a 3,000-square-foot workout turf, a strength-training area, physical therapy clinic and dance studio. The multi-use facility also offers specialized basketball skills training programs that cater to children and adults, as well as amateurs and athletes. 

“This is not like an LA Fitness," Starr Teague, Jeff's sister and Factory general manager, told the Journal. "It’s a different concept. We do things through classes with certified coaches to make sure everything is done correctly and to hold people accountable so they can achieve their goals. It gives people a lot of individual attention. We also think this system is a great way to foster a sense of community, no matter what your goals or skill levels are.”

The soft opening featured giveaways, live music and a meet-and-greet with Jeff. A grand opening is planned for Sept. 9, according to the Journal.

Jeff will “be very involved with this business,” Starr told the Journal. “This business is something he’s very passionate about, and I know he’s going to be keeping a close eye on it.”

The Factory will operate as a franchisee of Nashville-based D1 Training, founded by former NFL player Will Bartholomew. D1 Training operates 30 facilities across 24 states. Other franchisees include NFL star Von Miller and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

Teague, 29, attended Pike High School in Indianapolis before playing college basketball at Wake Forest University. In the NBA, he played seven seasons for the Atlanta Hawks and one season for the Indiana Pacers before signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves this July.

