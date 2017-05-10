Menu
mindbody-logo-770.jpg Photo courtesy MINDBODY.
CEO Rick Stollmeyer is expecting second quarter revenue in the range of $43.6 million to $44.6 million, as well as year-end revenue in the range of $179 million to $182 million.
News

MINDBODY Reports 32 Percent First Quarter Growth To $42.2 Million

CEO Rick Stollmeyer lauded MINDBODY’S newly refined subscriber growth strategy and the platform's improved integration via Google Maps.

MINDBODY, San Louis Obispo, California, reported first-quarter revenue of $42.2 million, according to financials released last week.

The first-quarter revenue represented a year-over-year quarterly increase of 32 percent for the cloud-based business management software provider. Subscription and services revenue during the first quarter increased 30 percent to $25 million, and payments revenue increased 38 percent to $16.8 million.

MINDBODY’S end-of-period subscribers grew 12 percent year-over-year to a total of 59,919 across 130 countries and territories. Average monthly revenue per subscriber also jumped 15 percent to $230, while payments volume increased 22 percent to $1.9 billion.

“We had a strong start to the year, with positive early returns from our high-value subscriber growth strategy, the nationwide rollout of our Google integration, and the timely acquisition of Lymber,” co-founder and CEO Rick Stollmeyer said in a May 4 media release. “These developments reflect our focus on accelerating business and consumer engagement across our platform, fueling the growth of wellness businesses worldwide and helping millions more people live healthier, happier lives.”

In the conference call with analysts, Stollmeyer lauded MINDBODY’S “refined” subscriber growth strategy that helped to increase the rate of inventory growth on the MINDBODY App and MINDBODY Network during the quarter. Additionally, he highlighted the company’s expanded Google integration, which is now allowing users to book fitness classes directly via Google Maps.

In other quarterly news, MINDBODY acquired Lymber Wellness in March. The management solutions technology company is expected to offer a more dynamic pricing engine to the product platform of MINDBODY. The company also announced former NBA star Earvin “Magic” Johnson will be the keynote speaker at its annual BOLD conference in San Diego this September.

Looking forward, Stollmeyer is expecting second-quarter revenue in the range of $43.6 million to $44.6 million, as well as year-end revenue in the range of $179 million to $182 million.

In February, MINDBODY reported 2016 revenue of $139 million, a 37 percent increase from 2015.

TAGS: Vendors
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
property-briefs-ts-770.jpg
Property Briefs: Houston City Club Will Close; University of Wisconsin-Madison Eyes $96.5 Million Rec Center
May 10, 2017
g-j-center-top-770_2.jpg
Take a Sneak Peek at Gold's Gym's New 140,000-Square-Foot Club In Jordan
May 10, 2017
gold's-ext-770.jpg
Gold's Gym Opened 17 Gyms, Signed Off On 9 More in the First Quarter of 2017
May 09, 2017
fitbit-products-770.jpg
Fitbit's Q1 Revenue Drops 41 Percent, Still Exceeds Initial Guidance
May 04, 2017