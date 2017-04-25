Mike Tyson Announces International Club; ClubCorp to Open Seattle Club; Crunch Fitness Acquires Five World Gym Clubs

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is opening a training academy in Dubai, according to The Times of India. The Mike Tyson Academy will feature cardio- and strength-training spaces in addition to group classes and a full-sized boxing ring. According to the Times, Tyson is looking to open other international clubs in Australia, France and China.

ClubCorp, Dallas, will open a new 15,000-square-foot health club in the South Lake Union area of Seattle, the company announced. The club—a collaboration with Alexandria Real Estate Equities called The Collective—is slated to open on Dexter Avenue North in March 2018 and "will connect Seattle’s growing community of innovators and creatives, as well as provide them with an urban escape for the mind, body and soul," according to a media release from the company.

Crunch Fitness, New York, recently acquired the five existing World Gym clubs near Buffalo, New York, according to a report by Yahoo Finance. The clubs are located in Cheektowaga, Tonawanda, Niagara Falls, Williamsville and Hamburg. Crunch also has another club in Amherst that opened in 2013.

The YMCA of the Triangle will open a new facility inside a 26,000-square-foot space in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, The News & Observer reported. The Fayetteville Street site will become the local Y's fourth location in Raleigh. This will be the first time in 50 years the downtown area will have a Y, the Observer said. The facility is expected to open by the end of the year.

Construction is underway on the Greater Beverly YMCA's expansion project at the Sterling Center, Salem, Massachusetts, according to The Salem News. The $7.5 million expansion adds a Healthy Living Center and education center to the existing Essex Street site. The additions are expected to open by January 2018.

UP! Aerial Fitness will open May 7 in Rochester, New York, Buffalo Rising reported. The aerial fitness center is a collaboration between several local health coaches and the Aerial Arts of Rochester organization. It will offer "a variety of circus arts-inspired apparatuses," Buffalo Rising said, including those for trapeze, bungee dance and aerial yoga exercises.

The City of Big Falls, Minnesota, opened its first fitness studio last week inside the city's community building on Second Street, according to a report by the International Falls Journal. Memberships start at $15 at the 24-hour studio, and personal training will eventually be available by appointment. The other nearest fitness facility is 40 miles away, a city official told the Journal, so this studio will help address wellness needs in the area.

