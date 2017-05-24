Menu
Mark Mastrov and Dallas Cowboys Open Cowboys Fit Facility in Texas

Mark Mastrov teamed with the Dallas Cowboys football organization to develop a three-story, 60,000-square-foot public health club that features the same equipment used by Dallas Cowboys players and cheerleaders.
TAGS: Commercial Clubs
