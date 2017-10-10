Gold's Gym Takes First Step into Online Workout Market with Digital Coaching Platform

Gold’s Gym International, Dallas, introduced a digital personal training app on Oct. 10, the company announced.

The platform, GOLD’S AMP, offers hundreds of 6-minute to 60-minute coach-led, music-driven indoor and outdoor cardio, bodyweight and stretching workouts for users at every fitness level whether or not they are members of Gold’s Gym. The workouts include treadmill and outdoor walking, jogging and running, as well as elliptical, bike, stair climber, rowing and more, with new workouts added every week.

Related: The Four Business Outcomes You Should Consider Before Investing in New Health Club Technology

"Gold’s AMP represents the first offering that Gold’s Gym will be launching that will provide the Gold’s Gym experience to members and non-members alike, both in and out of a club," Gold’s Gym Chief Information Officer Adam Zeitsiff told Club Industry in an email. "We feel that with our global brand recognition, our 50-plus years of fitness experience, and our base of the most talented and dedicated fitness professionals in the world that we have a strong future ahead of ourselves in this market segment, and have a unique opportunity to take a market-leading position."

Health club members desire the utmost in flexibility and variety in their workout routine, Zeitsiff said, and a number of new, disruptive technologies, services and fitness apps have found ways to fulfill this consumer need, which is leading to a disintermediation of brick and mortar health clubs from their members.

Offering this app allows Gold's Gym to take its 52 years of fitness experience and apply it to the content, programming and workouts within Gold’s AMP to engage members inside and outside of its clubs, Zeitsiff said.

"[It provides] a Gold’s Gym trainer in their pocket whenever they want a great coach-led workout," he said. "AMP represents our first step in helping to bridge the gap that these disruptive technologies, services and fitness apps are trying to create, and helps to ensure that Gold’s Gym provides a truly multi-faceted fitness offering that meets the needs of the consumer whenever and wherever they desire to work out."

The app is being offered in the United States and Canada for iOS and Android on the App Store and Google Play for $9.99 per month. Gold's Gym is still formulating how much revenue it expects the app to yield for the brand, Zeitsiff said. Franchisees can sell the app directly to their members or can bundle it as part of their options.

"Our franchisees are a critical aspect of our future, and we are very excited that our franchisees will fully be part of this offering," Zeitsiff said. "We have given our franchisees numerous options to choose from as it relates to being involved with Gold’s AMP, and we are excited to have a large number of them participating to the fullest in this launch."

All of the workouts, content and programming within Gold’s AMP come from Gold’s Gym trainers and coaches from around the country, Zeitsiff said.

"There are no outside hired trainers just for this offering," he said. "We may, from time to time, have some celebrity or outside guest trainers provide us programming as part of a special offering, but that will be the exception, not the norm."

The app offers coach-selected music tailored for each workout. Users also get unlimited access to more than 40 music genres and thousands of commercial-free, ready-made DJ mixes for use before, during and after their workouts, with new selections available every day.

The app offers opt-in push notifications to help users stay motivated and get alerts for new workouts. Users can also share results on social media and connect to Apple’s Health app on iOS to make it easy to track progress.