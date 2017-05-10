Gold's Gym Opened 17 Gyms, Signed Off On 9 More in the First Quarter of 2017

Growth in domestic and international markets fueled strong first-quarter growth for Gold’s Gym International, the company Dallas-based company announced last week.

Since Jan. 1, Gold’s Gym signed agreements to add nine gyms in the United States, while opening 17 new locations across the globe. Targeted markets include Tennessee, New York, California, Egypt and Australia.

The brand also has 23 facilities in various stages of development across 12 countries.

“2017 is off to a strong start as we continue to focus on expansion, innovation and delivering a one-of-a-kind member experience across the globe,” Gold’s Gym CEO Brandon Bean said in a media release provided to Club Industry. “Franchisees continue to be attracted to our state-of-the art facilities, experienced support team and strong brand recognition around the world as the best fitness experience in the business.”

Gold’s Gym’s international expansion efforts have been anchored by new openings in Rabat, Morocco, and a flagship facility in Amman, Jordan. At 140,000 square feet, the Amman club is currently the largest operating Gold’s Gym location in the world, according to the release.

Gold’s Gym currently claims 737 active gyms, with Bean aiming to open more than 45 new facilities by the end of the year.

The company launched Gold's Studio last year, and now 40 locations offer the program's boutique-style training classes. Through 2018, the company will invest $8 million in developing additional Gold's Studios and will incorporate the program at all new locations.

Gold’s Gym was founded by Joe Gold in 1965 in Venice, California.