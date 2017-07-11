Genesis Health Clubs Renovates Omaha Gyms; Roam Fitness to Grow Airport Concept; New Rec Center at Boston College

Genesis Health Clubs is remodeling two of the Omaha, Nebraska-area health clubs that it purchased last summer. A project is already underway at Genesis' Cass club (7777 Cass St.) to install a new cycling studio, and a functional training area and general cosmetic updates will be added later, according to Genesis. On July 17, a similar project will begin to update Genesis' Tara Plaza club (845 Tara Plaza, Papillion, Nebraska). Company owner and President Rodney Steven said in a media release that the renovations will allow Omaha-area members to have the "full Genesis experience."

Executives of Roam Fitness, a full-service fitness facility inside the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, hope to soon open additional locations on the West and East coasts, company co-founder Cynthia Sandall told Club Industry. In Baltimore, Roam Fitness is located behind the D/E security checkpoint, next to gate D1. Travelers can purchase a day ($25), month ($100) or year ($350) pass to access ROAM.

Boston College has awarded a construction contract for a new $113 million, 244,000-square-foot recreation center at its Chestnut Hill campus, Bisnow.com reported. The multi-purpose facility will replace the university's 45-year-old Flynn Recreation Complex. It's expected to be completed in summer 2019.

Adirondack Health is building a 41,000-square-foot medical wellness center in Lake Placid, New York. The $13.7 million Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center will serve as both a medical and fitness facility, according to a Sun Community News report.

The YMCA of Western North Carolina has launched a $2.5 million renovation at its Asheville facility. The project will expand the Y by 2,400-square-feet and will add new equipment, flooring, lighting and fans, according to a report by WLOS.

The pool, playscape area and racquetball courts recently re-opened at the Jewish Community Center of New Haven, Connecticut, after an accidental December 2016 fire that damaged much of the facility. The spas, locker rooms, gymnasium and strength-training area are still closed, NBC Connecticut reported. Facility operators have hired an architect to redesign the rest of the building.

The Brooks Family YMCA, Charlottesville, Virginia, opened its doors to the public June 30, CBS 19 reported. A celebration event on July 1 at the new 79,000-square-foot facility was open to the public. Amenities include a gymnasium, swimming pool and multi-use training spaces.

Goldsboro City Council approved a contract to construct a 2,500-square-foot addition to the fitness center at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro, North Carolina. The city will cover $600,000 of the project's expenses, Goldsboro Daily News reported, while the base will cover the remaining $41,000.

The Zoo Health Club will open its 49th location by November. The health club owners are renovating a 17,000-square-foot space inside the Somerset Shopping Center in Bridgewater, New Jersey, according to Bridgewater Patch, and will begin offering early memberships by August.

The owners of Jefferson Valley Mall, Yorktown Heights, New York, are considering making room inside their facility for a 24-hour fitness center, the Yorktown Daily Voice reported. At a June 13 Yorktown Town Board meeting, the ownership group discussed the idea of moving the first-floor Sears upstairs and using the lower level for a large fitness center and two other retail spaces.

Club Industry's property briefs features recent notable openings, real estate transactions and renovations in the health club industry. Do you have news to share with us? Send your news, tips or story ideas to [email protected]. You can also connect with us on Facebook, on Twitter @clubindustry and on LinkedIn.