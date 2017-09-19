Menu
News

Gallup-Sharecare Ranks America's 10 Fittest Cities

8-anchorage.jpg
Start Slideshow
Learn which American communities have the highest exercise rates based on Gallup-Sharecare's latest survey.

Gallup-Sharecare on Sept. 19 released the results of the "State of American Well-Being" survey, in which 189 American communities were ranked based on their 2015 and 2016 exercise rates. Each community's ranking is based on the percentage of residents that exercise more than 30 minutes at least three times per week. Click through this gallery to see which communities made the top 10.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Fitness Studies
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
MVP Sports Clubs
Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2017 Photo Gallery
Aug 14, 2017
Megan Strickland Crunch Millionth Member
Crunch Fitness Celebrates Brand's Growth and Millionth Member Mark
Sep 20, 2017
rng-770.jpg
River North Gym to Open in Old DavidBartonGym Space in Chicago
Sep 20, 2017
Blink-17-770-1.jpg
Blink Fitness Continues Nationwide Expansion, Announces New Boston and Virginia Clubs
Sep 20, 2017