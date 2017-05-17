Former Town Sports and 24 Hour CEO Mark Smith Lands at Zeamo

Mark Smith, who left as CEO of 24 Hour Fitness in March, is now the executive director and an investor in Zeamo Inc., according to an announcement from Zeamo, New York.

Zeamo is a digital global gym platform that launched its first app available for iOS and Android along with its website in early 2017. It hosts a directory of close to 20,000 gyms so far with plans to increase that number. It also has 97 partner clubs in the United States and two in Canada at which exercisers can buy day passes, according to a company spokesperson. With Smith's addition to the company, the spokesperson said the company is now attracting more chains.

“The digitization of the fitness industry is long overdue, and Zeamo is bringing a smart, succinct user experience to the business, which gym owners and consumers are going to appreciate and which our corporate partners are in dire need of,” Smith said in a media release.

Smith, who served on the IHRSA board for four years, worked at Town Sports International starting in the 1980s. He eventually moved into the CEO role before leaving the company in 2006. From 2007 to 2014, he was CEO of City Fitness in New Zealand. He then served as CEO at 24 Hour Fitness for two-and-a-half years.

Smith told Club Industry that he has known Zeamo Founder and CEO Paul O'Reilly- Hyland for a couple of years and had been interested in the business but was too busy with 24 Hour Fitness to get involved.

"He reached out to me when he heard I had left 24 Hour Fitness, and I was very pleasantly surprised with the progress he had made in growing the platform for the business both from a technology and investor/employee perspective," Smith said. "I am looking forward to having an active role with the business as an executive director and investor."

O’Reilly-Hyland said in the release that the Zeamo team appreciates what Smith brings to the table.

"His knowledge and contacts will help bring us to the next level," O'Reilly-Hyland said. "He is a proven industry expert and has already demonstrated his commitment and passion.”