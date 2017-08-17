Menu
mayweather-gym-770.jpg Image courtesy Mayweather Boxing & Fitness.
Mayweather Boxing & Fitness will also launch a mobile app and in-home, virtual reality training platform, featuring Floyd Mayweather.
Floyd Mayweather to Open Mayweather Boxing & Fitness in Southern California

Boxer Floyd Mayweather intends to open and franchise boxing-oriented fitness clubs in the United States and abroad with a focus on "traditionally underserved communities."

After his Aug. 26 superfight against mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, boxer Floyd Mayweather will shift his focus to a new business venture, Mayweather Boxing & Fitness. The flagship boxing club will open this fall in Southern California.

“My whole life has been about boxing and about fitness, and now I’m taking everything I developed and bringing it into the fitness market,” Mayweather said in a media release provided to Club Industry. “Our fitness experience will have programs for kids, parents and aspiring athletes—anyone who's looking to put energy into something positive. The training programs will be the best in the industry, all based on my own workout routines; and they’ll be accessible to all, including communities that don’t currently have these kinds of facilities available.”

Mayweather intends to open clubs in the United States and abroad, with a focus on "traditionally underserved communities."

According to the release, Mayweather Boxing & Fitness clubs will offer a "unique and scalable business model with an enticing franchisee and affiliate return structure." The clubs will also be supplemented by a mobile app and in-home, virtual reality training platform, featuring Mayweather. The fitness classes will employ elements of Mayweather's personal training regimen.

“We’ve seen a shift in the fitness industry in that the average consumer is seeking access to the same training that elite athletes have available," James Williams, CEO of Mayweather Boxing & Fitness, said in the release. "And more studios and gyms are now dedicated to a specific discipline. Within those offerings, boxing fitness is a highly popular and extremely effective workout. We are excited to cater to this demand all over the world and be a meaningful part of the next-generation fitness experience, all under the banner and guidance of the most dominant boxer of all time.”

Mayweather, 40, will serve as chairman of Mayweather Boxing & Fitness.

