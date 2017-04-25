Escape Fitness and Stages Cycling Open Boutique Studio in Downtown Los Angeles

The leaders behind Escape Fitness, West Chester, Ohio, and Stages Cycling, Portland, Oregon, have combined their respective offerings in one location, Sanctuary Fitness, which recently opened in Downtown Los Angeles.

The 5,540-square-foot, black-box-style studio features a full line of Escape’s functional fitness training equipment, in addition to spaces for cycling, locker rooms, and food and beverages. Sanctuary Fitness is located in a repurposed industrial building on Jackson Street, within the city’s Arts District.

“People are changing the way they engage in fitness,” Eric Jaworsky, senior vice president of global sales and marketing at Stages Cycling, said in a media release. “Today, it’s about connection, personalization and having meaningful, worthwhile experiences. … [W]e partnered with Escape Fitness to create this LA showroom at Sanctuary Fitness to show the benefits that indoor cycling combined with functional training can provide.”

The studio also functions as a “functional fitness showroom,” said Christopher Eyre, sales account executive West Coast for Escape Fitness.

"[N]ew on the horizon is the idea of bringing functional fitness to the boutique environment,” he said. “Escape Fitness offers all the equipment, programming and design services necessary to create functional spaces specific to a club’s unique member demographics and psychographics. Our LA Showroom at Sanctuary Fitness allows people to experience the possibilities along with our smart design and quality, so they can begin to re-imagine their spaces.”

The studio’s Cycling Zone features Stages SC3 bikes, specially customized by Custom Indoor Cycles. The Strength Zone uses all of Escape’s training equipment for high intensity interval training (HIIT). This includes Octagon T1 frames, Multiplyo boxes, training TIYRs (pronounced "tires"), Slamballs and Corebags.

Sanctuary Fitness offers membership packages starting at $79, as well as HIIT classes, small- and large-group exercise classes and personal-training sessions.