The Edge Fitness Clubs to Expand Outside of Connecticut into Greater Philadelphia

The Edge Fitness Clubs, Fairfield, Connecticut, will move outside of Connecticut for the first time later this year with the opening of three clubs in New Jersey, the company announced July 13.

The first two clubs will open this fall and winter in Washington and Deptford townships in Gloucester County, New Jersey, respectively. A third club will open in nearby Delran Township in early 2018. All three townships are just east of Philadelphia.

“Expanding our successful clubs to reach these new neighborhoods is something we have been really looking forward to,” Vice President of Operations Joe Moretti said in a media release. “With our three new locations set to open, we are confident the residents in these New Jersey suburbs are getting access to best-in-class fitness offerings to help them accomplish their fitness and wellness results.”

The Edge is currently offering a membership presale special for the Washington and Deptford townships clubs with a discounted rate of $9.99 to join and a $10 down payment. Memberships typically range from $9.99 per month to $29.99 per month.

Amenities at the new facilities will include a large turf and sprinting floor, group training spaces, a women-only area and a cafe.

The Edge currently operates 13 facilities in Connecticut with approximately 150,000 members, according to the company.

The company ranked No. 31 on Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016 list, with estimated 2015 revenue of $39 million.