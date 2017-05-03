Earth Treks to Open Country's Largest Climbing Gym in Englewood, Colorado

Earth Treks Climbing and Fitness, Columbia, Maryland, announced Monday that construction will begin on a new climbing gym in Englewood, Colorado. The gym will be housed inside the former Sports Authority corporate complex at 1050 W. Hampden Ave. and, at 52,000 square feet, will be the largest of its kind in the country when it opens later this year.

“We are extremely excited about our newest climbing gym," Earth Treks CEO Chris Warner said in a press release. "The Sports Authority site is the perfect location to become the new home for the area’s climbing and fitness community. The City of Englewood and area businesses, including Earth Treks, are working hard to repurpose the 15-acre campus into a dynamic area for all to enjoy."

In March, Earth Treks announced that a new partnership with private equity firm Tengram Capital Partners would allow the company to open additional climbing gyms in new and existing markets. The new Englewood facility will be the company's second gym in Colorado and sixth overall.

In a recent interview with the Denver Post, Warner said he will consider repurposing more empty big-box stores into climbing gyms. Specifically, he wants to open additional gyms in the Washington, D.C., area, as well as along Colorado's Front Range corridor.

"Consumers today are looking for remarkable experiences," Warner said in the media release. "This gym will be a truly amazing place offering our guests a great experience through the combination of our passion for climbing and our 20 plus years of operational experience and design aesthetic."

Earth Treks’ existing gyms are located in Columbia, Maryland; Timonium, Maryland; Rockville, Maryland; Crystal City, Virginia; and Golden, Colorado. Amenities include large walls for bouldering and sport climbing, as well as equipment and yoga rooms.