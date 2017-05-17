Customized Equipment and New Technologies Top Technavio's Military Fitness Trends Report

Customized equipment, emerging technologies and software integration will be the three biggest military fitness training trends through 2021, according to the latest report issued by global market research firm Technavio.

In "Global Military Fitness Training Equipment Market 2017-2021," Technavio analysts identified Life Fitness, Promaxima, Core Health & Fitness and Technogym as the primary vendors to meet these needs. They also predict the military fitness training equipment market will grow at a compound annual growth rate above 2 percent over the next four years.

"The training courses provided by defense authorities prepare soldiers for real-time scenarios by improving their physical fitness and developing tactics to survive in difficult climatic conditions," lead defense sector analyst Moutushi Saha said in a media release. "Therefore, military tactical fitness training programs use premium fitness equipment to add value to soldiers’ tactical training routines.

In order to motivate soldiers to regularly exercise, defense authorities are seeking advanced equipment, the report states. Key variables include equipment that can: limit injury risks, reduce healthcare costs, improve physical strength and promote mental wellness. The analysts cited Technogym's Kinesis workout station as a prime example of "customized equipment" that promotes flexibility, strength and balance.

"Also, it is expected that in the future, more motorized and network-based battles will take place, which will require high flexibility and strength," the report states. "Thus, manufacturers are investing in developing advanced fitness training equipment, which will help propel the market during the forecast period."

The analysts emphasize the role of new technologies in rendering old exercise equipment obsolete. This is driving new equipment purchases, according to the report, as well as promoting safer and highly efficient workouts. New cardio-aerobic equipment, including treadmills, stationary bikes and ellipticals, is at the forefront of this trend. In particular, TRX's Suspension Trainer system is highlighted for its multi-use functionality in promoting strength, coordination and balance.

The report also explores the benefits of "network-enabled exercise tracking systems." This is defined as any software interface that allows instructors to develop, implement and monitor solo and group training programs. Technogym's Training Room is highlighted for its ability to allow soldiers to access online training modules from anywhere in the world.

A free sample of the report can be obtained here, or the entire report can be purchased for $2,500 here.