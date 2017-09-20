Crunch Fitness Celebrates Brand's Growth and Millionth Member Mark

Crunch Fitness, New York, celebrated hitting the one-million-member mark this month, the company announced.

Since the company began franchising in 2010, the fitness brand has had a 42 percent compound annual growth rate in members and a 77 percent compound annual growth rate in clubs.

The brand celebrated its one millionth member, Megan Strickland, with a party on Sept. 13 in Kenwood, Ohio, where the club Strickland joined is located. Strickland received prizes for being the millionth member, including a free one-year membership.

The celebration also allowed the company to draw attention to the fact that it now has about 60 franchisees made up of men and women who come from finance, health, military and small business backgrounds, according to Crunch.

Crunch now has more than 225 locations across 24 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and Spain, with commitments to open more than 500 more franchise locations.

“We have been pushing toward our million-member mark and couldn’t be happier that we are eclipsing this important milestone,” Keith Worts, CEO of Crunch Fitness, said in the release. “And we have set our sights higher – expanding organically, via acquisition and through franchising in the U.S., Canada and several key markets abroad.”

Ben Midgley, CEO of Crunch Franchise, noted, “Our franchisees deserve much of the thanks. Despite a highly competitive market, we achieved this milestone in less time than nearly any other brand in the industry, and it’s due in large part to our strong franchise network.”

Crunch offers multiple club formats: the premium Crunch Signature, the mid-priced Crunch Select and the low-priced Crunch Fitness.