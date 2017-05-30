Crunch Fitness Acquires Five World Gym Locations in Buffalo, New York

Crunch Fitness, New York, has acquired five former World Gym locations in the Buffalo, New York, area for an undisclosed sum, according to a company announcement on Thursday.

The acquired locations are in the Buffalo suburbs of Cheektowaga, Tonawanda, Niagara Falls, Williamsville and Hamburg. The acquisition gives Crunch six locations in the Buffalo area, as it already had a club open in Amherst, New York. World Gym now has no locations in Buffalo.

Crunch Fitness plans to invest more than $1.5 million to renovate the facilities and feature new cardio and strength-training equipment, a functional training area, water massage beds and locker rooms. The clubs will remain open during renovations.

Crunch will increase the number of group fitness classes offered to more than 50 classes per week. Members also will have the opportunity to participate in personal and small group training.

“Having the Crunch footprint expand across the Buffalo market is an exciting milestone for us," Crunch CEO Keith Worts said in a media release. "We feel the health conscious and family-oriented Buffalo area and Crunch are a perfect fit for each other. I am thrilled to be expanding our brand into this market and look forward to welcoming the existing members into our Crunch Family as we bring the latest and greatest in fitness innovation to these great communities.”

Crunch has more than 180 gyms in 21 states, Puerto Rico and four countries totaling more than 800,000 members, according to the release.