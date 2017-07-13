Menu
core-health-770.jpg Photo courtesy the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends all consumers stop using the affected machines immediately and contact Core Health and Fitness.
News

Core Health and Fitness Recalls 3,600 Pulley Units After 31 Injury Reports

Core Health and Fitness recalled five styles of Inspiration Cable Cross Over and Dual Adjustable Pulley machines because the height-adjusting carriage assemblies are reportedly loosening and falling, posing an impact hazard.

Approximately 3,600 machines produced by Core Health and Fitness, Vancouver, Washington, are being recalled after the manufacturer received 48 incident reports, 31 of which resulted in injury.

This recall includes five styles of Inspiration Cable Cross Over and Dual Adjustable Pulley machines that are primarily installed in health clubs, according to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The machines' height-adjusting carriage assemblies are reportedly loosening and falling, posing an impact hazard. Several of the people injured required staples or stitches.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise machines and contact Core Health & Fitness to schedule a free onsite repair," the CPSC report said. "The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly."

The affected machines were sold nationwide by Core distributors from November 2010 through April 2017, and by Unisen distributors from 2001 to 2010.

“Inspiration” is printed on each Dual Adjustable Pulley model, and “Star Trac” or “Nautilus” is printed on the Cable Cross Over models.

Core Health representatives were contacted but had not provided a comment on the matter when this article was published.

TAGS: Vendors
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Core Health & Fitness Adds Andrew Starkey to Direct Sales Team
Sep 16, 2015
AFS, Core Health & Fitness Announce Indoor Cycling Educational Program
Dec 10, 2015
planet-fit-ext-770-1_2.jpg
Planet Fitness' Transgender-Friendly Policy to Be Challenged in Michigan Supreme Court
Jul 14, 2017
Heather and Shannon Hudson of 9Round
9Round Plans to Double Its Open Locations by 2018, Celebrates 9-Year Anniversary
Jul 12, 2017