Core Health and Fitness Recalls 3,600 Pulley Units After 31 Injury Reports

Approximately 3,600 machines produced by Core Health and Fitness, Vancouver, Washington, are being recalled after the manufacturer received 48 incident reports, 31 of which resulted in injury.

This recall includes five styles of Inspiration Cable Cross Over and Dual Adjustable Pulley machines that are primarily installed in health clubs, according to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The machines' height-adjusting carriage assemblies are reportedly loosening and falling, posing an impact hazard. Several of the people injured required staples or stitches.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise machines and contact Core Health & Fitness to schedule a free onsite repair," the CPSC report said. "The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly."

The affected machines were sold nationwide by Core distributors from November 2010 through April 2017, and by Unisen distributors from 2001 to 2010.

“Inspiration” is printed on each Dual Adjustable Pulley model, and “Star Trac” or “Nautilus” is printed on the Cable Cross Over models.

Core Health representatives were contacted but had not provided a comment on the matter when this article was published.