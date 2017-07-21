Menu
Medina-GCC_Golf-Course-770_3.jpg Photo courtesy ClubCorp.
ClubCorp President Mark Burnett praised the company's 2017 acquisitions—including the Medina Golf & Country Club in Medina, Minnesota—which have since contributed $10 million in revenue.
News

ClubCorp Reports 13th Straight Period of Growth, $276.4 Million in Q2 2017 Earnings

Through the year's first two quarters, ClubCorp's revenue has increased 2.8 percent to $497.6 million. However, its net loss has grown by 162 percent to $6.7 million.

ClubCorp, Dallas, reported its 13th consecutive quarter of revenue growth on July 19, with second quarter revenue of $276.4 million, a 2.7 percent increase year-over-year.

The company released the second quarter financials two weeks after it reported that private equity firm Apollo Global Management would acquire ClubCorp for $1.1 billion. Pending approval of shareholders, the purchase is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter and would make the company private.

Related: ClubCorp to Be Acquired by Private Equity Firm Apollo Global for $1.1 Billion

ClubCorp's adjusted EBITA increased 0.1 percent to $62.9 million, according to the earnings report, and same-store combined revenue increased 1.4 percent to $263.4 million. However, net income decreased 86.2 percent to $800,000 due to administrative and IT expenses, as well as the "impairment of assets related to recently divested clubs," according to the report. 

Total memberships also grew 2.5 percent to 174,348 for the quarter.

“We are pleased to deliver our 13th consecutive quarter of growth," outgoing CEO Eric Affeldt said in the report. "As we celebrate ClubCorp's 60th anniversary this year, the company remains firmly committed to providing our members unrivaled experiences at our clubs."

President and COO Mark Burnett praised ClubCorp's recent acquisitions—five clubs so far this year, which contributed $10 million in revenue. This includes the recently acquired Medina Golf & Country Club in Medina, Minnesota.

"We expect these acquisitions and initiatives to drive additional return on investment and further expand the value of our local, regional and national networks," Burnett said.

Through the year's first two quarters, ClubCorp's revenue has increased 2.8 percent year-over-year to $497.6 million. Net loss has grown considerably, 162 percent to $6.7 million.

Executives are offering no further financial outlooks, the report said, due to the Apollo Global Management purchase of the company and future delisting of the company from the New York Stock Exchange. 

The Apollo acquisition "will continue to grow our business and provide the highest level of service and club offerings to our members," Affeldt said in the report.

ClubCorp was founded in 1957 and operates more than 200 private golf, country and business clubs in 28 states. The company ranked No. 4 on Club Industry’s Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016 with $1.1 billion in 2015 revenue. 

 

TAGS: Commercial Clubs
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Medina-GCC_Golf-Course-770.jpg
ClubCorp Expands to Minnesota with Acquisition of Medina Golf & Country Club
Jun 28, 2017
ClubCorp CEO Eric Affeldt plans to retire as soon as the company identifies a replacement the company announced The announcement noted a possible internal candidate but also the desire to look at external candidates Photo courtesy ClubCorp
ClubCorp Says No to Sale, CEO to Retire, Q1 Revenue of $221.3 Million
Apr 12, 2017
ClubCorp Completes Acquisition of Six Clubs
Apr 08, 2015
ClubCorp CEO Eric Affeldt talks with CNBC39s 39Mad Money39 host Jim Cramer during the Executive Decision segment Monday Photo CNBC Screen Shot
Watch ClubCorp CEO Eric Affeldt's Interview with Jim Cramer on CNBC's 'Mad Money'
May 20, 2015