chelsea-hudson-770.jpg Photo courtesy Chelsea Piers.
Chelsea Piers Brooklyn will be Chelsea Piers' third facility. The company also operates Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford, Connecticut, as well as its namesake complex in Manhattan along the Hudson River (pictured).
News

Chelsea Piers to Open 52,000-Square-Foot Brooklyn Facility in Early 2018

Chelsea Piers will open its third club early next year, this one in Brooklyn, New York, on Schermerhorn Street, adjacent to Bond Street, according to the company's website. A membership presale is expected to launch in the fall.

Chelsea Piers, Stamford Connecticut, recently announced it will open its second New York City facility in Brooklyn in early 2018.

The 52,000-square-foot space will be located on Schermerhorn Street, adjacent to Bond Street, placing it among the borough's Downtown-Fort Greene neighborhoods. A membership presale is expected to launch in the fall, according to the company's website

The namesake Chelsea Piers Sports & Entertainment Complex opened in 1995 and spans 28 acres along Manhattan's Hudson River. The company also operates the 400,000-plus-square-foot Chelsea Piers Connecticut athletic complex in Stamford, Connecticut. Chelsea Piers Brooklyn will be the company's third location.

The area surrounding the future Chelsea Piers Brooklyn is undergoing a large build-up, according to Time Out New York. This includes the opening of the DeKalb Market Hall and a new Trader Joe's.

Chelsea Piers ranked No. 13 on Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016 list, with $105 million in estimated 2015 revenue. This was an estimated 5 percent increase from the previous year.

