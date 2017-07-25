Chelsea Piers to Open 52,000-Square-Foot Brooklyn Facility in Early 2018

Chelsea Piers, Stamford Connecticut, recently announced it will open its second New York City facility in Brooklyn in early 2018.

The 52,000-square-foot space will be located on Schermerhorn Street, adjacent to Bond Street, placing it among the borough's Downtown-Fort Greene neighborhoods. A membership presale is expected to launch in the fall, according to the company's website.

Related: Chelsea Piers to Add New Facility in Connecticut

The namesake Chelsea Piers Sports & Entertainment Complex opened in 1995 and spans 28 acres along Manhattan's Hudson River. The company also operates the 400,000-plus-square-foot Chelsea Piers Connecticut athletic complex in Stamford, Connecticut. Chelsea Piers Brooklyn will be the company's third location.

The area surrounding the future Chelsea Piers Brooklyn is undergoing a large build-up, according to Time Out New York. This includes the opening of the DeKalb Market Hall and a new Trader Joe's.

Related: Chelsea Piers Launches Green Initiative

Chelsea Piers ranked No. 13 on Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016 list, with $105 million in estimated 2015 revenue. This was an estimated 5 percent increase from the previous year.