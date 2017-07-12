Barry’s Bootcamp to Expand Its Global Footprint This Summer

Barry's Bootcamp, Los Angeles, will open locations in three new states and three new international markets this summer, the company announced this week.

Barry's Bootcamp, a boutique group fitness brand that first opened in 1998, will open studios in Washington, DC; Dallas and Atlanta. It also will open locations in Milan, Italy; Stockholm, Sweden; and Toronto, Canada, increasing the total number of its studios to 39 worldwide. The company already has international locations in London, England; Bergen, Norway; Oslo, Norway; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The new studios will range from 4,000 square feet to 9,000 square feet, according to the release.

"As we've carefully considered various cities and countries around the globe, our process included listening to our audience, prioritizing markets with high pent up demand, and assembling the right local teams to help grow our Barry's family," Barry's CEO Joey Gonzalez said in a media release. "Understanding each market, and what makes it unique and special, is essential to fostering a Barry's community. Our mission is to respect local nuance and culture and acclimatize the magic of Barry's."

Each studio will include a lifestyle clothing boutique selling Barry’s original workout and athleisure apparel. The studios will also feature the company's signature Fuel Bar, which serves Barry’s own recipes of smoothies and snacks. Additional amenities include full men’s and women’s locker rooms.

In July 2015 when Barry's had 17 locations, strategic investment firm North Castle Partners invested in Barry's Bootcamp for an undisclosed sum with the goal of helping the company expand. At that time, a Wall Street Journal report stated that North Castle was said to value Barry's Bootcamp at about $100 million. At that time, Gonzalez was named CEO of Barry's, replacing John Mumford, who co-founded the business with Rachel Mumford and Barry Stitch. John Mumford took on the role of managing director of international strategy and served on the board.

North Castle also owns health-related businesses Curves, Jenny Craig and Brooklyn Boulders Climbing Community.