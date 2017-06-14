Alexandria YMCA Damaged In GOP Baseball Practice Shooting

YMCA Alexandria, Alexandria, Virginia, was damaged in a shooting that occurred this morning at an adjacent baseball field where Republican members of congress were practicing. At the request of law enforcement, the facility has been closed indefinitely.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and at least four others were injured when a gunman opened fire shortly after 7 a.m., according to a report by Bloomberg. Between 50 and 100 shots were fired at the practice attendees. Some of the bullets reportedly hit the Y, located about 50 yards west of the baseball field. An eyewitness told reporters at least two bullets went through the Y’s windows—one near the front lobby area, and the other near the indoor pool.

Y staff posted the following statement this morning on their website:

"DUE TO THE SHOOTING TODAY AT SIMPSON FIELD ADJACENT TO THE YMCA ALEXANDRIA, AT TH REQUEST OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, THE BRANCH IS CURRENTLY CLOSED. WE WILL UPDATE YOU ON THE STATUS OF PROGRAMS AND SERVICES THROUGHOUT THE DAY AS INFORMATION IS GIVEN TO THE Y. PLEASE CHECK THE WEB SITE FOR OPERATING HOURS AND PROGRAM STATUS BEFORE COMING TO THE BRANCH. WE THANK YOU FOR YOUR CALLS, CONCERN AND PATIENCE!"

The Y would have been open today from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Club Industry placed a phone call to the facility this morning that went unanswered.

Alexandria police currently have a suspect in custody, according to Bloomberg.