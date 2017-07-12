9Round Plans to Double Its Open Locations by 2018, Celebrates 9-Year Anniversary

Kickboxing fitness franchise 9Round, Greenville, South Carolina, plans to have 1,000 open locations by the end of 2018, the company said in a media release celebrating its nine-year anniversary this month.

The company currently has 500 locations in 40 states and 11 countries.

“We have grown exponentially over the past nine years, achieving more than $60 million in annual sales and creating over 2,500 jobs,” Shannon Hudson, CEO and founder of 9Round, said in a media release. “We have big plans for our company, and we are more driven and focused than ever before. Our goal is to achieve 1,000 open locations by the end of 2018.”

Hudson, a former professional kickboxer and Light Middleweight Kickboxing Champion of the World, founded 9Round with his wife Heather.

9Round workouts consist of nine, three-minute stations of activities that include cardio, weight training, core exercises and kicks and punches on 100-pound, double-end, upper cut and speed bags. A real boxing bell rings to begin the workout, another to warn the station is ending and a third to signal the end. Members have a 30-second active break between.

The company does not have class times. Trainers are always on site to lead workouts, and routines change daily.

During the past nine years, 9Round has won more than 50 industry awards. Recently, the company was ranked number 121 on Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500 list.

“Each year, we continue to get better and better, which strengthens our company’s foundation and helps give it longevity,” Shannon said. “We are just getting started.”