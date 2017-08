9Round, Orangetheory Fitness and several other health club companies made Inc.'s list of top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, based on growth during the last three years.

More than half-a-dozen private health club businesses made Inc.'s 2017 5000 list, released earlier this month. Click through the following photo gallery to see who made the list based on revenue growth since 2014, according to Inc. The full list can be viewed here.