9Round Opens 500th Kickboxing Gym in Orlando, Aims for 1,000 by End of 2018

Kickboxing gym franchise 9Round, Greenville, South Carolina, recently opened its 500th location in Orlando, Florida, the company announced this week.

The company is on track to claim 1,000 total gyms by the end of 2018, with an ultimate goal of 5,000 by 2030.

“We are thrilled to now be offering our kickboxing themed fitness program in 500 open locations around the world,” founder and CEO Shannon Hudson said in a media release. “This accomplishment is a direct result of the passion and perseverance of our corporate team, the hard work of our incredible franchisees, and the loyalty of our members. We anticipate steady growth in the years to come, bringing our unique fitness experience and guaranteed results to many more unexplored markets.”

Since launching nine years ago, 9Round has opened gyms in 40 states and 11 countries. Two-third of these locations have opened since 2015, according to the release, including Australia, Japan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

9Round's facilities are based around 30-minute full-body workouts that change daily. There are no class times, but instructors are available to lead the workouts.

"Every year, we get better and better,” said Hudson, who is the former IKF Light Middleweight Kickboxing Champion of the World. “That's how you continue to grow. The minute you lose the traction, you stop growing, so you just have to stay focused and keep improving the system."

9Round has been consistently recognized for its growth since 2015. Last summer, the franchise was ranked No. 413 on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies list. The company had 933 percent growth in the past three years with 2015 revenue of $7.9 million, according to the list. It ranked No. 471 in 2015.

9Round's latest club is located at 3150 S. Orange Ave., Orlando.