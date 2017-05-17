24 Hour Fitness Appoints Chris Roussos as New CEO

Effective immediately, Chris Roussos has been named CEO of 24 Hour Fitness, San Ramon, California, following the sudden departure of Mark Smith in March.

Roussos will replace company President Frank Napolitano, who has been acting CEO since Smith's exit.

“I am elated to join such a strong company with an extremely talented executive team and enthusiastic, driven team members,” Roussos said in a media release issued Tuesday afternoon. “24 Hour Fitness is well-positioned for future growth, and I look forward to the collaboration that will help us to achieve future success. I’d like to thank the Board of Directors and leaders of 24 Hour Fitness for this opportunity to lead such a revered company.”

Roussos was recently CEO of Epic Health Services, Dallas, and received the 2016 EY Healthcare Entrepreneur Of The Year Award, according to his LinkedIn account.Epic Health Services provides pediatric and adult skilled nursing, therapy, developmental services, and home medical solutions, according to its website.

"Chris is a strong, engaging leader with a proven record for driving results at growth companies," Napolitano said in the release. “He has tremendous energy and a vision for our company that gives us continuity as we continue on our path to greater success.

Smith, meanwhile, was recently named executive director and investor in digital global gym platform Zeamo Inc., New York. No reason was given for his departure from 24 Hour Fitness this spring. He had been CEO since 2014—joining the company shortly after it was sold by Forstmann Little and Co. to AEA Investors LP, Ontario Teacher’s Pension Fund and Fitness Capital Partners LLC.

24 Hour Fitness ranked No. 2 on Club Industry's Top 100 Clubs list of 2016 with an estimated 2015 revenue of $1.418 billion. 24 Hour Fitness has more than 425 clubs in the United States and nearly 4 million members.