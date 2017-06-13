Zipwhip Joins AFS, ‘Texting to Improve Your Business’

This press release was provided by AFS. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, SEATTLE, WA, June 7, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced and welcomed the addition of Zipwhip to its membership ranks.

Seattle-based texting carrier Zipwhip lets businesses send and receive text messages from their computer using existing landline, VoIP, or toll free phone numbers. With direct connections to tier-1 carriers, Zipwhip includes easy-to-use software and a scalable productivity tool for business texting.

Zipwhip provides texting across 25+ verticals. In the fitness industry, 9Round, KokoFit, and TITLE Boxing Clubs across the country use Zipwhip texting to prospect, get leads in the door, and confirm appointments.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Zipwhip into the AFS community,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “They have a unique product that is front and center with where the consumer market is going. Texting has become an accepted, valued, and demanded business communication vehicle.”

There’s no app for consumers to download because it’s a simple text message, making it fast and easy to communicate class schedule changes, special events, discount offers, or just to keep clients info updated and engaged. Zipwhip offers web, desktop, mobile and tablet applications for businesses to reply to texts from any device they choose.

“AFS offers us the unique opportunity to tell our story to the exact fitness businesses that can utilize our products and services to their greatest advantage,” said Jace Treat, Industry Manager at Zipwhip. “Whether it’s Photo Texting, Keyword, Group Texting, or simply when you need a quick response – we can help.”

Zipwhip’s unique landline based texting program reinforces the reality that texting isn't just for millennials. Every age group thinks texting is more convenient than calling to connect quickly and easily. Zipwhip helps all kinds of businesses give their customers a best-in-class customer experience.

More information on Zipwhip can be found at https://www.zipwhip.com/customers/fitness/.

About AFS



The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com