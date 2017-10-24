Zeamo Inc. Announces Appointment of Rick Caro to Advisory Board

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

New York, NY: October 23, 2017; Zeamo Inc., the global digital fitness platform, announced today the appointment of Rick Caro to their Advisory Board.

Mr. Caro, a 44-year veteran of the health club industry, was the Founder, Past President and Director of IHRSA (International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association), the leading trade association for the health club industry with over 10,000 member clubs in over 80 countries around the world. A long-time industry thought leader and voted Person of the Year, Distinguished Service Award and Lifetime Achievement Award by two separate organizations, Rick is a distinguished writer, expert and lecturer in the fitness field.

“Zeamo is very fortunate to add a proven industry leader like Rick to our team of fitness business veterans,” said Paul O’Reilly-Hyland, CEO and Founder of Zeamo. “With Rick’s unique perspective on what health club operators are looking for, combined with his deep knowledge of the health club market, this perfectly positions Zeamo for growth by serving the needs of both the end user and our gym partners.”

“I am pleased to help Zeamo provide a unique additional service to health clubs across different sectors within the U.S. and international markets,” commented Rick Caro. “Clubs can now gain additional paying visitors with no effort or risk and also attract additional club prospects effortlessly with a premier partner.”

ABOUT ZEAMO



Zeamo is a ground-breaking web, iOS and Android-based platform specifically targeted to address the needs of both fitness enthusiasts and travelers on the one hand, and preferred fitness facilities and providers on the other. Zeamo is for anyone looking to find a health club, or any health club operator looking to be found. It takes the often complicated, multi-step search and compare process and streamlines it into just a few easy clicks. Zeamo’s proprietary directory comprises thousands of fitness providers and facilities across the country and throughout the world, and that directory is growing exponentially all the time.

For more information, please visit www.zeamo.com or email [email protected]