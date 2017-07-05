Your Clients at Your Fingertips

This press release was provided by Virtuagym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Virtuagym's dedicated app for personal trainers boosts efficiency and results

Virtuagym released a new mobile app for fitness professionals, Virtuagym Coach. This dedicated mobile app for personal trainers allows them to guide their clients towards their fitness goals, wherever they are. Suitable for both independent trainers as well as trainers employed by gyms, Virtuagym Coach offers the needed tools to supercharge efficiency and results.

Offer Better Service - Wherever You Are

Virtuagym Coach allows trainers to engage their clients 24/7. Trainers have access to a wide array of features, including personal messaging tools, workout and nutrition tools, and scheduling, allowing them to coach their clients on the go. And with real-time insight into client files, personal schedules, and other data, trainers can efficiently manage their business remotely.

Virtuagym Coach is fully integrated with Virtuagym's all-in-one software solution for fitness professionals, with tools for member engagement and retention, scheduling and membership management.

Want to know more? Visit virtuagym.com/software/en/

About Virtuagym

Virtuagym is the all-in-one software solution for gyms and fitness professionals, with tools and integrated mobile apps for member engagement and retention, coaching, membership management, scheduling and more. Virtuagym serves more than 8 million consumers, 4,000 health clubs and 25,000 trainers worldwide.