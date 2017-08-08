World’s Largest Gold’s Gym in Amman, Jordan Features Full Array of Escape Fitness Equipment

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Cambridgeshire, ENGLAND, August 08, 2017— A full range of colorful, high-design innovative fitness equipment from Escape Fitness debuts to an entirely new audience of gym goers, as part of the opening of the Gold’s Gym new flagship location in Amman, Jordan.

As part of a global expansion plan, this 14,000 sqm space is now the largest Gold’s Gym in the world and includes unique features that are not found in other locations. Its six floors include four swimming pools, a vibrant Kid’s Club, two Mind & Body, two Cycling and two GGX exercise studios, plus Boxing, Outdoor Gym, Functional Fitness, Cross Fit and three floors dedicated to Ladies Training Zones.

With Escape’s reputation for high quality, innovative design, colorful and edgy equipment and its ability to design unique spaces, Gold’s chose the functional fitness equipment leader to design a custom Octagon WOD BOX with Wall Storage for its Cross Fit Zone, an Octagon HTS 8 Leg Frame with Storage for its Functional Training Zone and an Octagon HTS Frame for its Boxing Zone. In addition, Escape provided equipment for each of these zones, with the Functional Training Zone featuring Escape’s popular Corebags, Bulgarian Bags, Slamballs, VERTMINIS, VERTBALLS, Quad Sled, Speed Resistor and Kettlebells. Plus, to keep the club environment focused and clutter-free, each frame includes storage such as the Escape’s Rack 5 storage system.

This project also called for custom frame configuration, exclusive and branded in Gold’s Gym’s official colors:

Given the versatility of the Octagon HTS, different configurations were conceived to deliver diverse training concepts to different gym areas. The HTS with 6 boxing arms attachments serves fit box classes and martial arts trainings in the MMA/Boxing Zone. And, the bridge configuration of the Octagon HTS with its monkey bars and pull-up bar serves the suspension training and cross-fit oriented tractions and climbing in the Cross-Fit Zone. Both HTS frames include equipment kits in the storage hubs and can be set as a 16-user circuit for functional training or for wider functional group programming in and around the frame with the BOA rail system that makes the switch from one training concept to another in seconds.

The Octagon HTS frame configuration for the Ladies Training Zone offers a softer move and play training approach with a rope-pulley and ball targets that includes a similar equipment kit as other frames, which also helps facilitate trainer education.

Aside from kitting the functional areas, Gold’s Gym Jordan also features a wide range of Escape equipment such as Rep sets, training bars and the innovative STEP and RISER system in the gym’s free-weights stations, Mind & Body, Stretching areas and Group Exercise Studio training zones.

To help Gold’s Gym members get the most out of the new equipment, over the next few months, Escape will provide training to Gold’s personal trainer staff, including an Octagon Instructor course and six different equipment workshops.

“Amman is Jordan’s most populated city, so you have a lot of people who are increasingly seeking safe, approachable, effective functional training experiences. Gold’s reached out to Escape because for nearly 20 years, we have defined functional fitness,” said Matthew Januszek, co-founder, Escape Fitness. “Gold’s is aiming to attract younger members who favor functional workout regimes, improve PT sales and become the best club in the Middle East. And, we are thrilled to be helping them in this endeavor.”

“It was our core objective to create a fitness hub that would appeal to all types of fitness-goers,” said Mudassar Khan, COO for Gold’s Gym Jordan. “Currently the club is the World’s Biggest Gold’s Gym and with size comes great opportunity. It was important for us to cater and understand the needs of the Jordanian market, from there we were able to use partners such as Escape to fulfill these requirements. The club is proving to be a real head turner and just won ‘Best New International Gold’s Gym’ at the Gold’s Gym Convention. The equipment provided by Escape is vibrant, innovative, friendly and results orientated. The Club Staff and Members are both extremely impressed with our Escape selection."

About Escape Fitness: Founded in 1998, Escape Fitness has built a reputation for product innovation, quality and design while growing and competing through great partnerships in challenging markets worldwide. We have helped improve the bottom lines of over 1,000 fitness clubs and key distributors in 80 countries. Committed to functional training since our inception, we work with clubs that invest in functional training spaces that will deliver the best possible exercise experiences; and we encourage fitness professionals and their clients to ‘Escape Their Limits’. A mentality that is the foundation of our every offering. We are pleased to work with industry leading brands worldwide, including Equinox, Fitness First, Virgin Active, UFC Gyms, Crunch, Nuffield Health, David Lloyd, 1Rebel, 24 Hour Fitness, Marriott, Life Time Fitness, Jatomi and many more. For information: http://www.escapefitness.com/

About Gold’s Gym: For information, please visit http://goldsgym.jo/