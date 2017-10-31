Wexer Adds Premier Beachbody Programs to Virtual Fitness Platforms Worldwide

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

Beachbody – the global fitness brand behind hit programs such as Insanity and P90X – has signed a partnership agreement with digital fitness specialist Wexer to offer Beachbody’s trusted digital programs in fitness clubs worldwide.

Through collaborating with Beachbody, gym-goers will be able to experience select workouts from the extensive Beachbody On Demand library, Beachbody’s fitness streaming service. Customers will get a taste of Beachbody’s newest programs, including CORE DE FORCE, an MMA-style workout, Three-Week Yoga Retreat, yoga instruction for beginners, and SHIFT SHOP, a three-week ramp-up program combining cardio and strength training. Additionally, customer favorites like workouts from the P90X series with Tony Horton and Insanity series with Shaun T. will be available.

In announcing the new partnership, Paul Bowman, CEO of Wexer, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Beachbody to the Wexer family. The likes of ‘Insanity’ have already proved incredibly popular among gym members; by offering these classes and more of Beachbody’s effective programs on our virtual platform, all delivered by world-leading instructors, we’re enabling more operators to harness the unquestionable power of the Beachbody programs.”

“Adding our programs to Wexer’s innovative virtual group exercise platform ensures that more people can experience the best workouts from our library,” said Bill Bradford, Chief Digital Officer at Beachbody. “Beachbody constantly strives to help people achieve their goals and live a healthy, fulfilling life; and we’re excited to work towards this mission with Wexer as they expand their platform in leading gyms around the world.”

About Wexer

Through a range of digital products and services Wexer helps club groups connect with members both inside and outside the four walls of the gym. The original product, Wexer Virtual, features world-class exercise content and allows 24h usage of group exercise and cycling studios. The gym floor product, Wexer Trainer, helps clubs activate their functional space. Wexer also offer Wexer Mobile, an app, which allows streaming of both live and pre-recorded classes as well as ‘on-the-fly’ exercise programming which can be used whenever, wherever.

About Beachbody, LLC