WaterRower Joins AFS, Offers ‘The Perfect Exercise’

(OAKLAND, CA, WARREN, RI, June 16, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced and welcomed the addition of WaterRower to its membership ranks.



Established in 1988 by Yale and US National Team rower John Duke, WaterRower Inc. continues to operate out of the small coastal town of Warren, RI, where every WaterRower machine is manufactured. The company provides service to customers and markets worldwide with over 300 employees in 15 global offices.



“We are extremely pleased to welcome WaterRower into AFS,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “They have developed the ideal machine for rowing - the perfect exercise - an ideal addition to any fitness studio regardless of discipline. We look forward to working with their team to promote effective programs for our members.”



The WaterRower experience begins with their patented WaterFlywheel, creating a smooth, natural resistance and inspiring on-water sound that cannot be found on air or magnetic rowers. The wooden rowing machines – all Made in the USA – use hardwood from only sustainable sources, maintaining the WaterRower commitment to eco-friendliness.



“We see the studio market as ready and ideal to take advantage of the rebirth of rowing as a major component of the fitness palate,” said Ryan Smith, head of Commercial and GX Sales at WaterRower. “Rowing has long been known as the perfect exercise. Our new programming now makes it a perfect offering for any studio.”



That programming includes Indo-Row®, designed for first time rowers to burn calories, sculpt muscle and enjoy a fun interval workout in a motivating team-oriented environment. Indo-Row® builds on a team dynamic to create a mentally positive and physically exhilarating experience.



At the other end of the intensity spectrum is ShockWave, an extreme cross-training circuit utilizing a specially designed WaterRower machine to provide short-burst, high-intensity, calorie-torching intervals. Participants find themselves working harder than they ever imagined with workouts designed for max effort and extreme results.



More information on WaterRower can be found at www.waterrower.com.

About AFS



The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com