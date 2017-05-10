VirZOOM Announces AMD Partnership and Brings Virtual Reality Fitness To Gyms

This press release was provided by VirZOOM. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Cambridge, MA (May 4th, 2017) – VirZOOM, maker of VirZOOM Arcade virtual reality exercise games and the VirZOOM VR platform, today announced a strategic partnership with AMD. AMD will provide graphics cards to power VirZOOM experiences in commercial venues including gyms and arcades.

“We’re excited about location based VR and the opportunities it provides to reach consumers and introduce them to a wide range of VR experiences,” said Daryl Sartain, Director & Worldwide Head of Virtual Reality & Displays, AMD Radeon Technologies Group.”

“Partners like AMD, HTC and Life Fitness have been instrumental in making our vision of VR exercise games in a gym setting a commercial reality. The AMD and Radeon teams have gone above and beyond to create a powerful PC experience for high-end virtual reality suitable for a commercial gym environment,” said CEO Eric Janszen.

VirZOOM is currently installing their VR exercise game platform on Life Fitness SE3 Discover Series upright and recumbent bikes around the world. AMD small form factor PC’s and HTC Vive VR headsets are instrumental in creating a high-end commercial VirZOOM experience that motivates users to move like never before!

"Virtual reality brings new excitement to traditional fitness equipment. One of our goals is to continuously enhance the immersive exercise experience on our premium products. Combining the interactive and engaging VR experience with the performance and durability of our Life Fitness products is an example of two innovative technologies coming together. Exercisers forget that they are working out because they are so in tune with what’s going on in the game, it’s been pretty fun to see. We want to continue finding new ways to keep people engaged and moving, and partnering with VirZOOM is a testament to that,” said Amad Amin, Life Fitness product director of digital experience.

VirZOOM Arcade is an ever-expanding collection of “vSport” (Virtual Sport) games designed by award winning game development veterans that combine strategy, coordination, and fitness. Play online live with drop-in multiplayer or in ghost challenges against friends!

VirZOOM Arcade is free to download on PlayStation Network and Steam for PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive use. Pedaling and leaning propel you through race tracks, battle grounds, soaring skies, and country sides with the VirZOOM Bike Controller (consumer version), available via leading retailers for $399.95.

About VirZOOM

Co-founded by CEO Eric Janszen and CTO Eric Malafeew in February 2015 and headquartered in Cambridge, MA. VirZOOM is compatible with Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Playstation VR headsets (headset sold separately). It is currently available for order for $399.95 per system on virzoom.com and other leading retailers.