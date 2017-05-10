VertiMax, World Leader in Sports Performance, Functional and Rehabilitative Training Systems, Set to Expand Globally

This press release was provided by VertiMax. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Tampa Florida, May 8, 2017 - VertiMax, a world leader in sports performance, functional and rehabilitative training systems, announced that it concluded a capital raise and has entered into a strategic relationship with Vedere Ventures. The investment, led by Vedere Ventures and with participation from other global fitness industry leaders will fuel VertiMax’s continued expansion as a market leader for developing and delivering cutting-edge sports performance, rehabilitation, and fitness training solutions.

“We’ve had an exceptional realization of growth initiatives executed in the past and bringing in capital and expertise will only help build the relevance of our technologies and solutions even more,” said Michael Wehrell, Chief Executive Officer and founder of VertiMax. “The timing was right to raise growth capital and accelerate the deployment of our products and solutions with the help of some people with experience and great track records.”

The investment comes on the heels of rapid growth at VertiMax. The addition of experienced leadership including fitness industry veterans Robert Dyer, Bryan O’Rourke and Maureen O’Rourke, founders of Fitness Marketing Systems, “Fitmarc” and their portfolio of other companies which are set to support expanding the VertiMax platform globally.

“VertiMax’s cutting edge fitness technology has been adopted by many of the top athletes in the world including Olympians, and leading athletes in Basketball, Football, and Soccer among other sports,” said Bryan O’Rourke, principal in Vedere Ventures. “We see VertiMax having applications in a variety of vertical markets as well. This technology offers a wide range of possibilities and can improve anyone’s performance; from a young athlete to a professional and beyond.”

Thousands of U.S. high schools and 80% of D1 universities utilize VertiMax technologies and platforms including their portable Raptor product. Over 40% of professional US sports teams like the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, among others, utilize the technology extensively. The product is distributed globally and has a strong following among some of the very best sports performance and fitness trainers in the world.

Professional basketball player Karl Anthony Towns, center for the Minnesota Timberwolves had this to say, “VertiMax raises my vertical. It helps me jump higher and more explosively.”

About VertiMax

VertiMax provides sports, functional and rehabilitative training solutions to fitness facilities, training centers, high school and college athletic programs. Product versatility expands use to students and professional athletes at home or on the field. To learn more visit http://www.VertiMax.com or follow @VertiMax on major social networks.