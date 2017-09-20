U.S. Exercise Professionals Registrants Honored At International Conference

The Club Industry staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Las Vegas, Nev., July 20 – The Coalition for the Registration of Exercise Professionals (CREP) recently celebrated the recognition of four of our registered professionals as 2017 IDEA Exercise Professionals of the Year during the IDEA World Convention. Each professional hold certifications of distinction from the United States Registry of Exercise Professionals – the global recognition system for qualified exercise professionals in the US. IDEA World Convention brings together passionate individuals from all intersections of fitness and wellness to find new ways to lead their communities toward greater health and happiness. CREP is thrilled to congratulate the following:

IDEA Program Director of the Year:

Debbie Bellenger, MA, MBA - ACSM-EP-C

IDEA Personal Trainer of the Year:

Michael Pierce, MS - NSCA-CSCS

IDEA Fitness Instructor of the Year:

Jessica Matthews, MS - ACE-GFI, ACE-CPT

2017 IDEA Jack LaLanne Award

Todd Durkin, MA - ACE-CPT, NSCA-CSCS

CREP seeks allies who share our view that exercise professionals are a resource in communities that must be more effectively utilized to help Americans reach their health, fitness and sports performance goals. Recognizing and engaging those who are trained and certified to design and deliver physical activity and exercise programs must become more central to the way the nation thinks about encouraging and empowering people across the population to adopt healthier lifestyles.