Urban Fit Girl To Become Face of POPiN

August 22, 2017 (New York, NY) – Workout like your favorite Instagram star! Fitness Influencer Judy DeWolf of Urban Fit Girl is now the official first face and ambassador of POPiN -- a new mobile app that allows consumers access to premium membership-only fitness clubs, paying only for the time they use.

“Judy and I were immediate fans of the brand,” says Basia Perkowski, Urban Fit Girl Co-founder. “The concept is going to change the fitness industry, and we knew we had to be a part of the team from the first inning. We love the unique concept of POPiN. We like to align ourselves with people that do what others don’t. In this way, POPiN and Urban Fit Girl are alike.”

“Becoming a brand ambassador for POPiN was an obvious move for us,” says Judy DeWolf. “ A part of Urban Fit Girl concept is hosting events and providing media coverage for fashion and fitness events as well as focusing on fitness technology. Partnering up with POPiN gives us the opportunity to do both.”

Urban Fit Girl will be the first social media influencer to promote POPiN as an official ambassador for the brand. The blogger will host events, lead workouts, and grant followers exclusive access to POPiN venues and giveaways.

“After seeing Basia and Judy at our events and having them support the brand as fans, this felt like a natural next step," says Dalton Han, CEO and Co-founder of POPiN. "We're hoping their fans will be popping up all over very soon."

POPiN is easy to use. Simply download the app to find a nearby health club that fits with your preferences and schedule. Then, check in at the front desk via the app. When the workout is finished, just scan out at the front desk to automatically pay.Those interested in making sure they don’t miss a thing should follow @popinnyc and @Urban_FitGirl to stay informed.

About POPiN

POPiN gives you access to the facilities you need, where and when you need them, offering the ultimate in flexible fitness. We give you the ability to access premium membership-only fitness clubs, paying only for the time you use, right down to the minute.

With POPiN there’s no more grabbing the same old t-shirt to go to the same local gym day after day. Our app grants dynamic consumers access to fitness options that answer your lifestyle and fitness needs. We are a group of technology professionals, business people, and workout enthusiasts who understand that there is a better way to meet the diverse fitness and business needs of the modern consumer.

About Urban Fit Girl

Urban Fit Girl fitness fashion blog combines events hosting and coverage, latest trends in fitness, fashion and tech, positive thinking, power of mind, passion for living a healthy lifestyle and everything in between. Created and crafted in the Big Apple by two close friends Judy DeWolf and Basia Perkowski, who both share passion for healthy living, jumping on opportunities and dreaming big.