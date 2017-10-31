Ultimate Ninjas Expands to Naperville & Libertyville And Launches Adult Fitness Program, ultiFIT, This November

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

Chicago, IL, October 23, 2017 — Fans of Ultimate Ninjas in Chicago can rejoice as the one-of-a-kind kids obstacle training facility opens in Naperville, at 2012 Corporate Lane, on November 17 and in Libertyville, at 732 East Park Avenue, on November 24. Within the Ultimate Ninjas locations, ultiFIT will launch as a unique fitness program for adults of all fitness levels including new and experienced athletes alike.

Ultimate Ninjas

Similar to the Chicago location, Pro Ninjas from the hit show “American Ninja Warrior“ on NBC will oversee the classes, safety and curriculum at the new suburban facilities. Naperville and Libertyville will also mark the first brick and mortar shops in the world for The ATS Team, who provide the authentic course equipment and stunt design for the NBC show.

The Ultimate Ninjas Pros include:

Chicago-Ethan Swanson, “The Daredevil”, a four-year competitor on American Ninja Warrior and 2017 Las Vegas finalist.

Naperville- Jesse Labreck, “Flex Labreck,”a highly adored competitor on the show, broke the record of the first rookie female to qualify for the Las Vegas Finals.

Libertyville- Mike Silenzi, “The Stallion,” a 5-time American Ninja Warrior veteran and 2 time Las Vegas finalist.

“Competing on American Ninja Warrior gives me a platform to be a role model and I’m honored to be a part of the Ultimate Ninjas team to make a positive difference in someone’s life,” Mike comments.

“I am thrilled to bring my love of the sport to Naperville and teach and motivate future Ninja Warriors!” Jesse remarks.

The Naperville and Libertyville facilities will serve children ages 6+ including open gym, classes, birthday parties, private events, corporate team building and adult obstacle course training classes.

ultiFIT

New to the Ultimate Ninjas family, ultiFIT will unveil on Monday, November 20 at the Naperville location. ultiFit provides daily classes incorporating High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), TRX suspension training, calisthenics and strength conditioning. Each class will aim to effectively tone and strengthen every part of your body while simultaneously increasing cardiovascular and metabolic capacity. Adults can take part in ultiFIT’s 50-minute high intensity circuit training group classes or phase into the OC Fusion classes where trainers incorporate obstacle course training.

ultiFIT Trainers include:

Brian Redard, Season 1 Competitor on NETFLIX’s The Ultimate Beastmaster.

Tori Clement, ISSA Certified Personal Trainer, TRX and Kettlebell Instructor and Season 9 City Finalist on American Ninja Warrior.

ultiFIT will be introduced at the Chicago and Libertyville Ultimate Ninjas locations next year.

For more information about Ultimate Ninjas and ultiFIT, visit their websites ultimateninjas.com or ultifitonline.com or call (630-381-4040) or (847-787-1130). Ultimate Ninjas is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ultiFIT is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Ultimate Ninjas and ultiFIT can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.