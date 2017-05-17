UFC Gym Set to Open First Location in Reno This Summer

This press release was provided by UFC Gym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Reno, Nevada – UFC GYM® today announced the pending opening of its first location in Reno this summer. Located at 4875 Kietzke Lane, Unit D, this 11,000 square foot facility will serve as the fourth franchise in the state of Nevada, joining gyms in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Prior to the gym’s opening, residents will have the opportunity to visit a preview center at the location of the new facility. The preview center will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are proud to bring Reno its first UFC GYM," UFC GYM – Reno owners Mimi and Dave Strickler said. “We are building a premier facility that will offer a multi-disciplined approach to fitness and we're excited to show off the features and amenities to our local community. Our coaches are professional caliber athletes with years of experience in an array of training disciplines who are eager to share their knowledge and passion with our members.”

UFC GYM is focused on providing its unique brand of fitness programming to individuals and families of all fitness levels, offering everything from kickboxing and functional fitness classes to youth programs, mixed martial arts (MMA), boxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and personal training. The brand’s core approach is centered around a positive culture, a sense of community and inclusiveness, while offering a differentiated fitness platform making world-class training available to everyone.

Members of this top-of-the-line gym will have access to strength training and cardio machines, battle ropes, agility ladders, bag room, and an area designated for Brazilian jiu-jitsu along with other functional training equipment for dynamic and inspiring workouts. The gym’s welcoming workout environment uses cutting-edge training techniques inspired by UFC athletes and provides members with everything needed for the entire family to sweat, move, live and Train Different®. The facility is highlighted by a by a 24-foot Octagon®.

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Oman, Philippines, South America, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and over 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.

In addition to the corporate owned signature clubs, UFC GYM also offers the unique opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, visit UFCGYMFRANCHISING.

